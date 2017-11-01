Study: Massachusetts roads among nation’s worst

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent study looked at the state of America’s road infrastructure, and found that roads in New England are not in the best shape.

The survey by Wall Street 24/7 ranked Massachusetts’ number 10 in their list of “States that are Falling Apart.” Connecticut and Rhode Island also were in the top 10 for the worst roads, bridges, and highways.

An analysis for U.S. and Global Equity found that Massachusetts is second-worst in the country when it comes to having roads in poor condition. The state also ranked 11th from the bottom in highway spending as a percentage of total state spending.

Massachusetts was 20th in the nation for number of deficient bridges.

The estimated cost of repairing infrastructure in in the U.S. is projected to top $2.4 trillion by 2025.

