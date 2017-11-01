State House passes bill aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions

BOSTON (WWLP) – The House, in a 146 to 10 vote, approved a bill committing Massachusetts to greenhouse gas emission reduction goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, a global compact to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Massachusetts is currently part of the U.S. Climate Alliance, a partnership of more than a dozen states committed to combating climate change.

But some state lawmakers are calling for further action with the bill’s passage after seeing the global environmental impacts of climate change.

“Despite what the current administration federally is doing,” Holyoke State Rep. Aaron Vega said. “I think it’s so important for states like Massachusetts and others to be committed to those agreements of reducing emissions, of reducing our reliance on fossil fuel and really make green energy viable.”

The bill still needs approval from the Senate and the Governor’s signature before it can become law.