Springfield Regional Chamber breakfest held Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens attended a Springfield Regional Chamber breakfast Wednesday morning in Springfield.

The breakfast was held at the Colony Club in Tower Square. Business ventures and the love that families share was discussed by the Owner of Table Talk Pies.

The new Executive Director of Unify Against Bullying, Christine Maiwald was also recognized for her recent induction into this role.

“Our mission is to end bullying through the celebration of true diversity,” Maiwald said. “We’re all the same underneath and what we want to do is help the kids in schools and the community to celebrate each persons uniqueness.”

Maiwald said it is important for children to know that they are not alone and that through this organization they are surrounded by a loving and caring community.