Special commission discussing state time zone change

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Days before we “fall back” an hour, a special state commission has been discussing a change in time zones.

An 11 member panel is examining whether the state should shift from the Eastern to the Atlantic Time Zone.

If this move is approved, residents would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. It would also bring an extra hour of afternoon daylight in the winter.

Gordon Reynolds of Chicopee told 22News the benefits include energy savings and a reduction in seasonal depression.

“Just getting an extra hour of daylight every day is fantastic, I go to work in the winter time 8 to 5, it’s dark when you wake up it’s dark when you get home so it’s very depressing.”

The move would put Massachusetts in the same time zone as the Canadian Maritime provinces, Puerto Rico and several other Caribbean and South American countries.

In order for this change to take place, every other state in New England must agree to change time zones as well, but this shift is unlikely to happen anytime soon, so still plan on setting your clocks back an hour.

Daylight savings time ends Sunday, November 5 at 2 a.m.