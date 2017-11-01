PVTA buses equipped with food donation boxes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The passengers who ride the PVTA are helping feed the hungry.

Containers where passengers can deposit donated food began appearing on PVTA buses from Springfield to Northampton Wednesday.

The food drive will benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts along with the Amherst Survival Center.

College student Kenneth Cardona told 22News that donating food has become an annual tradition for him, “Whatever it takes. I like donating, it’s my thing, like a hobby that I like. Yes, I’ll definitely do it.”

The PVTA hopes to fill these donation containers by November 15th. Some 180 buses in the PVTA system now have food collection boxes on board.