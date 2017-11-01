Postal service considering next-day Sunday delivery for the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Normally, it can take a few days to get a package in the mail, which can become a problem for procrastinators who buy last minute gifts.

But the postal pervice may soon offer next-day Sunday delivery to give customers another option.

Customers would be able to go online on a Saturday, and place their order. A postal carrier would then get that order from a local store, and deliver it the following day.

Some people in western Massachusetts told 22News that service could be a huge help.

“I send my son stuff, and he lives in Florida,” Mikayla Croteau said. “And they send me stuff, and sometimes it takes a long time to get. So Sunday’s would be great, especially around the holidays.”

The program will only be made available in 20 major cities, and only certain retailers will participate.

Those specific cities and retailers haven’t yet been announced.