Nearly 2000 sex offenders in Massachusetts aren’t registered

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of sex offenders have fallen off the grid in Massachusetts.

The state’s sex offender registry board is suppose to keep up-to-date information on sex offenders, including where they live, work, and criminal convictions.

A state audit showed that SORB has no correct addresses for nearly 1,800 sex offenders, including 900 who’ve never been classified.

The 22News I-Team questioned Public Safety Secretary Dan Bennett, who oversees SORB.

He admitted that SORB knew sex offenders weren’t registering well before the audit, but said it’s not their responsibility to track them down.

“It’s not that they’ve lost them, it’s just that sex offenders don’t register timely,” Bennett told 22News. “They’re not the most.”

Auditor Suzanne Bump told 22News, “That defies all logic, it defies the law, it defies their own mission statement on the website.”

SORB is a 50 member agency funded by your tax dollars. They’re responsible for tracking more than 21,000 sex offenders in Massachusetts.

