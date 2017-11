EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Mountain Road in Easthampton will be closed for part of the day on Wednesday.

Easthampton police reminded residents in a Facebook post that Mountain Road (Route 141) will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for annual maintenance.

If you are looking to reach Easthampton from Holyoke, take Route 5 to East Street, or take Southampton Road to County Road.