Montague’s Police Chief has been placed on administrative leave for the second time

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP)- Montague Police Chief Charles Dodge is on leave from the department.

Montague’s Board of Selectmen placed him on paid administrative leave Tuesday, one week after Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan sent a letter stating that the Montague Police Department would not be allowed to participate in the anti-crime task force, if they didn’t change their police chief.

“You don’t know what to believe or how its going to be resolved,” said Don Palmer of Turners Falls.

“How can he recover his place in the department now after all this has gone down.”

“This is unfortunate, it’s not shocking to me, but I think people should be given second chances in life,” said Brett Leighton of Turners Falls.

This isn’t the first time the town has placed Chief Dodge on administrative leave. They did it in June of 2016 due to an ongoing state investigation. He was allowed to return in 4 days.

The Select Board met this week to address concerns about Chief Dodge. They plan to hire someone to conduct an investigation.

“The town will look to an external resource right now to do that and we are currently vetting potential contractors for that purpose,said Montague Town Administrator, Steven Ellis.

Ellis anticipates Chief Dodge’s leave to last between 3 and 6 weeks. The Board plans to appoint Lt. Chris Bonnett acting police chief when they meet Monday.