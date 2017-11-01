Mercedes Benz opens dealership in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Perhaps you’ve seen it from the highway, the only Mercedes Benz dealership in western Massachusetts has just opened in Chicopee.

Located right off Exit 6 of the MassPike in Chicopee, it also serves customers in northern Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont.

The dealership is a $12 million investment in the city and employs more than 25 local workers.

It replaces the Plantation Inn, which was vacant there for years.

“You know, this property had sat for a while, and there was a lot of negotiations that went on and we’ve encouraged a lot of people to look at this,” said Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos. “Fortunately, Mercedes and Peter Werth and his partner were able to make this deal happen.”

The owners said there are cars for a variety of price points and they’ve sold an average of 1 car per day since their soft opening in mid-October.