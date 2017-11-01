Massachusetts roads ranked second worst in country

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new study ranked Massachusetts roads the second worst in the entire country.

Wall Street 24/7 ranked Massachusetts 10th in their list of “States that are Falling Apart.”

The Wall Street list looks at the state of roads, bridges, and highways in states across the country.

Massachusetts was ranked the second worst state for having roads in poor condition. Some drivers said they weren’t surprised by the poor marks for Massachusetts roads.

“My wife and I just moved back here after living here previously from Arizona, and I would agree that our roads are probably the roughest out here,” said Rob Long of West Springfield. “It’s probably the weather, but it is what it is.”

Massachusetts was also one of the fifteenth lowest-ranked states in terms of percentage of state spending that goes towards highways.