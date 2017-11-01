Massachusetts panel seeking regional talks on time zone change

BOSTON (AP) — Days before most U.S. residents “fall back,” a special commission in Massachusetts is recommending that the state not change time zones on its own.

But the panel, which held several meetings on the possibility of shifting from the Eastern to the Atlantic Time Zone, said in its final report Wednesday that such a change could be beneficial if most other Northeast U.S. states did likewise.

Moving to Atlantic time would be equivalent to year-round daylight savings time, ending the practice of moving clocks forward and back twice a year and bringing an extra hour of afternoon daylight in the winter.

The panel said it would be too disruptive for Massachusetts to unilaterally change time zones, but recommended talks with other regional states.

Daylight saving time ends Sunday at 2 a.m.