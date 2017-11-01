Mass Health Connector launches open enrollment

Related Coverage Health Connector enrollment events held in Holyoke, Springfield

BOSTON, Mass> (WWLP) – Open Enrollment 2018 for health insurance on the Massachusetts Health Connector begins on November 1 and runs through Jan. 23, 2018, longer than the Nov. 1-Dec.15 federal deadline.Current members and new applicants have the opportunity to pick a health insurance plan that best suits their medical needs and financial limits.

According to the U.S Census, Massachusetts has the highest insured rate in the country, with 97.5 percent of the state’s residents covered. The lead up to Open Enrollment has created national concern about outreach activities, particularly in states that are part of the federal government Exchange. The state’s campaign will focus on outreach and visibility in communities with higher uninsured rates.

Information will be shared across the state in seven languages, with more nearly 1,000 window signs distributed to local businesses and organizations, more than 18,000 information cards distributed to potential members, and events held around the state to direct people to enrollment support services.

Along with encouraging enrollment by those without coverage, the Health Connector will also be focusing member communications on two groups of members who should use Open Enrollment as an opportunity to shop for new plans.

According to the state, the Health Connector currently serves more than 255,000 Massachusetts residents with health insurance, and another 6,000 who get their health insurance through their company and the Health Connector’s small-group platform. About 73,000 people receive dental insurance through the Exchange. New applicants and renewing members can go to the Health Connector’s website, MAhealthconnector.org, starting Nov. 1 to secure coverage for next year.

If you need assistance with applying, you can search for local Navigators at the Health Connector website.