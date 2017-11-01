Low Holyoke bridge still a problem for truck drivers

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A low railroad bridge continues to be a problem for trucks and tall vehicles in Holyoke.

The intersection of Canal and Lyman Streets are where many Holyoke residents have identified the underpass as a safety issue for both drivers and pedestrians.

Trucks having trouble with the railroad underpass at the intersection of Canal and Lyman Street is common occurrence in Holyoke.

Holyoke residents told 22News there have been multiple accidents there in the past few months.

22News shot video Wednesday of a truck squeaking under the railroad bridge, the truck had to drive on the sidewalk in order to clear the underpass.

Francisco Saillant told 22News they try to avoid the intersection whenever they can, “It’s definitely a hazard, I’ve driven through there many times and I’ve been there several occasions where I’ve seen trucks get stuck.”

Now if you’re driving east through Lyman and Canal Street it may be hard to see the sign that says how tall the bridge is.

Brand McCreary told 22News the sign is very small and to see at night, “There’s a couple signs warning about it but by the time you see them it may be too late.”

The railroad bridge is owned by MassDOT. Amtrak Police told 22News they have been talking to MassDOT to post more signs on and before the bridge to provide better notification for drivers.

Springfield Amtrak Police told 22News they recommend large trucks find another route, if possible, to avoid this low bridge.