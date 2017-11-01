Local restaurant presents Shriners Hospital with more than $11,000 check

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A generous gift from the Student Prince and Fort Restaurant will help the Springfield Shriners Hospital continue its work.

The Restaurant’s co-owner, Peter Picknelly presented a check for $11,700 to the Shriners Hospital Administrator, Lee Kirk.

The Shriners Hospital depends on these gifts to continue providing care to disabled children from all over the world free of charge.

“Actually the largest number of individual donations in all of our 22 hospitals and I think that was about $8 million last year,” Kirk told 22News.

“Shriners hospital does great work for children and to have them right here in our community, that’s a real plus for our city,” Peter Picknelly, Co-owner of Student Prince and Fort Restaurant told 22News.

The $11,000 gift was raised from the restaurant’s three day Oktoberfest celebration last month.