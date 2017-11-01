Lawmakers considering changes to state’s gaming and racing laws

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers are considering proposals that would change gaming and racing laws in Massachusetts. They held a public hearing on more than 15 bills dealing with the issue.

One proposal would further regulate horse races and simulcast dog races in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts voters banned dog racing or racing meetings in Massachusetts where betting or wagering occurs on the 2008 ballot.

But dog racing is still broadcast in Massachusetts, raising concerns in some lawmakers that residents may be still be betting on these races.

State Senator Patricia Jehlen is calling for lawmakers to amend a horse racing bill to prohibit simulcasting greyhound races, like ones in Florida, from airing in Massachusetts.

“Dogs are drugged with cocaine to fix races,” State Senator Jehlen explained. “Dogs regularly suffer broken legs, cracked skulls, or are paralyzed while racing. We don’t need to prop up this industry.”

The committee is currently reviewing public testimony on the bill before making recommendations to the state.