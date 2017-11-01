Kittens found abandoned near Ware river adopted together

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pair of kittens who were possibly thrown over a bridge in Ware last week have found their forever homes.

Dakin Humane Society spokeswoman Lee Chambers told 22News that “Puddles” and “Rain” were adopted together to a loving family over the weekend. After being found soaking wet and cold near a river in Ware, they were taken to Dakin for some TLC and medical care.

According to Ware Animal Control, an anonymous caller reported seeing a person throw a black trash bag into the water from a large black truck around 8:00 a.m. the day the kittens were found near the West Main Street Bridge.

They spent nearly a week at Dakin’s Springfield facility before they were deemed healthy enough for adoption.

Animal control officers are still looking into the incident, if you think you saw something suspicious or have any information, you’re asked to call them at 413-967-3571.

