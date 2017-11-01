Inspecting trees can help prevent power line damages during storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trees and power lines came down all across western Massachusetts on Sunday night.

There is an abundance of trees here in New England and keeping those trees away from the power lines can help prevent outages.

“Year round we do tree trimming,” Priscilla Ress of Eversource said. “We also make sure we patrol all of our lines. We have a regularly scheduled patrol and make sure that any trees that are interfering with the lines, or any trees that look dead or dying, we want to remove those trees.”

For more information on how you can identify and report trees that could pose a problem, you can visit Eversource’s website and National Grid’s website.