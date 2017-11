With the Holiday season right around the corner, it’s time to start refreshing our minds on minding our manners at the holiday table! Karen Thomas, Certified Etiquette Expert walked us through some of her top tips!

Dining Etiquette for Holiday Dinners:

Alert your host of food allergies ahead of time

Offer to bring a dish

Hostess gift

Be mindful of your children

Assist with clean up of the meal

Don’t overstay your welcome

Avoid controversial topics