Even homes with solar panels experience some power outages

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the third day in a row, power crews worked to restore electricity to parts of western Massachusetts that lost it on Sunday night.

But even if you have solar panels on your home, your power still probably went out. The reason why is for the safety of the linesman.

“When there is an outage, the power being generated by those solar panels is shut off because when we do have a power outage and we have crews working on lines, if there is stray voltage that comes through that line, we could have severely injured workers,” Priscilla Ress from Eversource told 22News.

Ress also says you should make sure your generator is properly installed because that can also put power back into the lines and pose a danger to the power crews.