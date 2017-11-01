Easthampton police looking into theft of campaign signs

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Elections are less than a week away and Easthampton police are investigating missing campaign signs.

If you’re caught stealing a campaign sign, It cost you up to $300 and a year in jail.

Easthampton police investigating the recent theft of campaign signs in their community.

Public Information Officer Chad Alexander told 22News, it happens every election. During the presidential election, he said a lot of signs were stolen from yards.

“So stealing a campaign sign is just like stealing any other piece of property from someone, with a value of $10,” Alexander said. “So the charge in Massachusetts is larceny under $250, which is a misdemeanor and it’s punishable by up to a year in jail.”

Three signs have been reported missing, but that number could be higher and that’s because some people don’t report the theft.

Alexander said their investigation is almost complete and they’ll soon know the individual or individuals responsible for stealing those signs.