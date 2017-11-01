Drivers concerned with tricky intersection in East Greenfield

EAST GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers want better signs at an intersection, where many accidents have taken place over the years.

The intersection is located where Loomis Road meets with Turners Falls Road in Greenfield.

Driving through it can be tricky. Drivers heading east on Turners Falls Road have to yield, before they continue along the road.

Peter Griffin of Gill, told 22News the one way traffic on Turners Falls Road causes a lot of confusion.

“The people were actually trying to go the wrong way on a one way,” Griffin said. “Better signage would certainly be a step in the right direction.”

Greenfield Deputy Police Chief, Mark Williams, told 22News blames the accidents on drivers not paying attention to the yield sign. He said they’ve posted police there for traffic enforcement in the past.

Greenfield Mayor William Martin told 22News he plans to speak with the police department about possible solutions to this dangerous stretch of road.