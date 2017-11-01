Dr. Phil – “Three sisters confront their stepfather: Did he do it? The polygraph results revealed”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Jessica, Amber, and Brittany say when their mother married Steve, they thought they had won the stepdad lottery.

But these sisters claim that behind closed doors, their new father preyed on them with “tickle games” that went too far, until CPS investigated, leading to Steve’s conviction of sexual abuse 10 years ago.

Steve insists he’s innocent and agrees to take a polygraph test. Plus, Steve’s biological daughter reveals a secret she claims she’s been carrying for years.

