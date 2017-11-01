Collaborative Workspace Program supports entrepreneurs in Franklin County

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Collaborative Workspace Program is providing $384,782 in grants to organizations in Greenfield and Orange for building physical infrastructure to support new entrepreneurial ventures while spurring innovation and job creation.

Collaborative spaces often feature open floor plans, community meeting spaces, and shared tools or equipment with emphasis on common and shared spaces. The sharing economy also helps reduce overhead costs for start ups and smaller companies. These businesses can help support job creation and economic growth within smaller, and sometimes more rural, communities.

The Collaborative Workspace Program is managed by MassDevelopment,which builds upon its work funding Gateway City collaborative workspaces through the Transformative Development Initiative(TDI) Cowork program. Currently, 118 communities contain at least one innovation space, program, or organization, with dense innovation hubs in every region. For more information and to access the statewide innovation asset database, please click here

Housing and Economic Development Secretary Jay Ash joined Senate President Stanley Rosenberg to announce the funds at an event at LaunchSpace Inc. in Orange, the final in a series of announcements for the Collaborative Workspace Program awards. Secretary Ash previously announced a total of $1,600,592 in Collaborative Workspace Program grants, including $343,000 for seven Western Massachusetts organizations.

Greenfield and Orange Collaborative Workspace Program Grant Winners

Greenspace CoWork, Greenfield – $101,782 Greenspace CoWork is Greenfield’s first co-working space, and provides a comfortable, connected, and secure environment for entrepreneurs to work independently, meet with clients and partners, and collaborate with others. The organization is currently funding and implementing the first phase of its build out. This grant will allow Greenspace CoWork to fund and implement the project’s second and final phase of design and construction work, including interior construction, office furniture, AV equipment, and other furnishings.

LaunchSpace Inc., Orange – $250,000 LaunchSpace is a makerspace with workforce training and support spaces for local entrepreneurs and artists. The organization is collaborating with Greenfield Community College to offer other classes in making-related topics. This grant will allow LaunchSpace to re-purpose an otherwise empty industrial space and to upgrade its insulation, HVAC system, windows, and electric system.

Pioneer Valley Game Developers Co-Dev Space, Greenfield – $33,000 The Pioneer Valley Game Developer co-working space (The Dev) is designed specifically for small and independent game studios looking to share a space with other game developers. The Dev will use grant funds for additional equipment that has been specifically requested by its members.