Collaborative Workspace Program supports entrepreneurs in Franklin County

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Collaborative Workspace Program is providing $384,782 in grants to organizations in Greenfield and Orange for building physical infrastructure to support new entrepreneurial ventures while spurring innovation and job creation.
Collaborative spaces often feature open floor plans, community meeting spaces, and shared tools or equipment with emphasis on common and shared spaces. The sharing economy also helps reduce overhead costs for start ups and smaller companies. These businesses can help support job creation and economic growth within smaller, and sometimes more rural, communities.
The Collaborative Workspace Program is managed by MassDevelopment,which builds upon its work funding Gateway City collaborative workspaces through the Transformative Development Initiative(TDI) Cowork program. Currently, 118 communities contain at least one innovation space, program, or organization, with dense innovation hubs in every region. For more information and to access the statewide innovation asset database, please click here.
Housing and Economic Development Secretary Jay Ash joined Senate President Stanley Rosenberg to announce the funds at an event at LaunchSpace Inc. in Orange, the final in a series of announcements for the Collaborative Workspace Program awards. Secretary Ash previously announced a total of $1,600,592 in Collaborative Workspace Program grants, including $343,000 for seven Western Massachusetts organizations.