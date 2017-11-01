Chicopee students protesting lack of contract for teachers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee students protested in support of their teachers Wednesday night.

Around 50 students marched and chanted before Chicopee’s school committee meeting.

They’re protesting stalled contract talks between teachers and the school district. Chicopee teachers have begun “work to rule” in response to their lack of a contract.

Under work-to-rule, teachers do nothing beyond what is required in their contracts.

Students said the impasse means no extra help after school, and even creates complications for college applications.

“They don’t write recommendation letters for college either right now while they’re doing the work to rule,” said Rosanna Aiello, a student at Chicopee Comprehensive High School. “We need those letters to help us go to college and things like that.”

The teachers’ last contract expired in July.