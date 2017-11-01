Chicopee Police warning students to stop walking on railroad tracks near Bolduc Lane

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are urging parents to stop their kids from taking a popular shortcut that crosses over train tracks.

Chicopee police said middle and high school students have been cutting through railroad tracks near Bolduc Lane. They said it’s not just dangerous, it’s illegal.

Police said there has been a spike in students from Bellamy Middle School, and both Chicopee High Schools walking across the railroad tracks as a shortcut to school near Bolduc Lane.

“I don’t think they pay attention at all,” said Linda Beckta of Chicopee. “Sometimes they like lay on the tracks or whatever. It’s very dangerous, no matter who it is. They shouldn’t even being doing that. They should walk around.”

Chicopee police said Amtrak officers stopped 47 people walking over the tracks, since last Friday.

The Chicopee Police Department said using the railroad tracks as a cut through is not only dangerous, it’s trespassing, and violators could be arrested for the offense.

The police department said trains sometimes need miles to come to a stop, and once you spot them, if you’re on the tracks, it can be too late. Parents said it’s not worth the risk just to save a few minutes on the walk to school.

“I think it’s very dangerous you know, because you see all of these accidents nowadays, and these kids just don’t pay attention, and the train can just catch up on them very quick,” said Herman Rivera, a Ludlow parent. “They just get bombarded. It can be actually very dangerous.”

Chicopee police are planning extra patrols near the tracks, as well as going into the schools to remind students of the danger.