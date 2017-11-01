Boy struck, killed by car in Agawam identified as firefighter’s son

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Fire Department has identified the boy killed in a pedestrian accident on Tuesday as the son of one of their firefighters.

According to a statement sent to 22News by Agawam Fire Chief Alan Sirois, 11-year-old Braedyn Collins, son of Firefighter Sean Collins, died after being struck by a car at the intersection of Maple and Orchard Streets in Agawam Tuesday afternoon.

Collins was taken to Baystate Medical Center shortly after the crash, but did not survive.

“The department requests privacy for its personnel and the family as we all attempt to process this tragic event,” Sirois said in the statement.

Hampden County Assistant District Attorney Joan O’Brien told 22News the investigation into the deadly accident is ongoing, and that there is no other information available at this time.