Boston-area scientist injured in NYC bike path attack

BOSTON (AP) — One of the people wounded in an attack on a New York City bike path is a native of Argentina who lives just outside Boston.

The Argentine foreign ministry says Martin Marro is recovering from his injuries at a Manhattan hospital. Several of Marro’s high school classmates from Argentina came to the U.S. to visit him and celebrate the 30th anniversary of their graduation. Five of them died in the attack.

Marro works as a biomedical researcher and lives in Newton. Last week, he hosted a fundraiser for a local Republican candidate that was attended by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker. Photos of Marro and his wife posing with Baker were posted to Facebook.

Marro’s friend, Tom Mountain, calls him “one of the nicest guys you’d ever want to meet.”