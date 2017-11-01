Advocates push for criminal justice reform following death of local activist

BOSTON (WWLP)—Criminal justice reform advocates say the current system is broken. They’re demanding change, following the death of a local activist.

Dozens of residents rallied at the State House Wednesday in support of the Senate’s criminal justice reform bill and honored the memory of 33-year-old Jafet Robles, a community organizer with Neighbor to Neighbor in Springfield. Robles was shot and killed in a Chicopee park this summer.

“This is a difficult journey and it’s a road that no one should need to travel,” Jafet Robles’ mother Noemi Arguinzoni said.

Arguinzoni remembered her son’s life and his passion for criminal justice reform—something personal to him. Robles served time in prison after being charged with a mandatory minimum.

“Every morning I wake up and I think about his love for his children, his passion for friends, family community, and humanity itself,” Arguinzoni said.

Advocates are supporting provisions of the Senate bill that would raise the age for juvenile justice and increase diversion to keep certain offenders from entering the prison system.

The number of people in Massachusetts prisons has tripled since the early 1980s.

“On the back end, reducing recidivism, correcting bail reform and also making sure that those re-entry programs are properly funded and have real results,” State Rep. Aaron Vega (D-Holyoke) said.

The House is still working on a bill and is expected to release a proposal next week.