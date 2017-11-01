3 charged with trafficking cocaine after search of Springfield apartment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested in Springfield after narcotics officers allegedly seized more than 100 grams of cocaine from an apartment in the city’s Indian Orchard neighborhood.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, a months-long investigation into possible cocaine sales from the second floor apartment at 22 Beaudry Street led officers to search the residence.

Walsh said 35-year-old Miguel Rosa, 35-year-old Belinda Rodriguez, and 37-year-old Eduardo Navarro were arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine.

In all, Walsh said officers seized 123 grams of cocaine from the apartment.