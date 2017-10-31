What’s being done about ‘dangerous’ Piper, Amostown Rd intersection in West Springfield?

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You sent us your concerns about an intersection in West Springfield, and we got answers.

22News viewers sent us their safety concerns regarding the intersection of Piper and Amostown Roads.

West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told 22News he’s working with the city engineer and the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission to prioritize dangerous intersections. He said the Piper and Amostown intersection is on their radar. A short-term solution includes changing the alignment of the roads.

22News spoke with a resident who lives near the intersection and did not want to be identified.

“I don’t like hearing the sound of cars crashing out there,” he said. “I don’t like to look out and see people getting out of their cars after having just had an accident.”

That resident says he’s lived by the intersection for 25 years and has probably seen about one accident each year including one deadly accident and a minor fender-bender just yesterday.

The mayor explained the long-term possibilities regarding the intersection.

“Longer term, we are looking at any improvement that would make sense there,” Reichelt said. “Whether it be a light or a roundabout or just a complete realignment of the road.”

The mayor says they can also try and secure state and federal money to help fund these intersection improvements.