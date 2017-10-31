Towns continue to cleanup after Sunday’s rain storm

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson was also hit very hard by Sunday’s storms. 22News traveled to Monson to see how the cleanup is going.

Monson is among several western Massachusetts towns working to get back to normal, especially for tonight’s trick-or-treaters.

Monson along with many other towns took advantage of Tuesday’s dry weather to continue to cleanup after Sunday’s storm. From 1 inch of rain in Pittsfield to close to 5 inches in Southwick, Sunday’s storm brought both heavy rain and gusty winds to western Massachusetts.

Monson was among several Eastern Hampden County towns hit hard by 50 mile per hour wind gusts.

Neighbors told 22News at Bethany Roman Catholic Cemetery that Sunday’s storm brought down a huge tree than crashed right into a tombstone.

22News talked with one Monson resident who got hurt by wind-driven debris. Laura Hayden from Monson told 22News, “It was 1 in the morning when it was really bad with all the wind and sticks everywhere, I was sitting on my porch watching the storm and a big stick came out of nowhere and whacked me in the face.”

Trick-or-treaters collecting their candy are urged to be careful of branches and twigs that could still be on the streets and people’s yards.