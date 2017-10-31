Storm cleanup efforts continue in East Longmeadow as schools, businesses reopen

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It was back to normal in East Longmeadow Tuesday morning, for the most part.

“Lots of leaves and lots of cleanup to do today,” said Helen Smith, who started her morning off with a walk in the crisp air.

Power was restored at the five schools in town, which meant classes were back in session after a day off Monday. East Longmeadow Public Schools Superintendent Gordon Smith first tweeted Monday night that schools would be closed again on Tuesday, but then tweeted three hours later that power was back and schools would be open.

22News spoke with one father, James Stanek, who was getting coffee with his son, a high school student at East Longmeadow High School.

He joked, “Took my daughter to work with me and put her to work there and my son just kind of hung out at home and whined about not having Internet. Could’ve mowed the lawn, could’ve picked up the sticks and branches, but that didn’t happen.”

Stanek was one of many people happy to see that the Dunkin Donuts on Maple Street was back open Tuesday morning. Employees still went to work Monday, but they had to stay closed due to a lack of power. “I had to frost my donuts, even though I had to use my cell phone with the flashlight, but we made it work, so we were here for a while to see if the lights would come on, but they didn’t so we just ended up going to another Dunkin and helping them out,” Elizabeth Brondet, a Dunkin Donuts employee, told 22News. She said her loyal customers were glad to be back to normal Tuesday.

22News was at the intersection of Porter Road and Parker Street around 5:00 AM Tuesday morning when Department of Public Works crews moved over the barriers, reopening Parker Street between Porter Road and Allen Street. It had been closed for about 24 hours due to downed trees and power lines. For hours after it reopened, Parker Street had DPW crews on it turning fallen trees into wood chips.

While National Grid got more than 5,000 people back online by Tuesday morning, downed power lines meant not electricity still for about 150 residents. One of them was Phil Halloran, who lived in the area of Kenneth Lunden Drive. He said, “It’s very cold in there. It is not fun. Last night I was all bundled up trying to stay warm.”

Neighbors kept a positive attitude, but they were anxious to find out when power would be restored in all of town.