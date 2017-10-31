Springfield Police remind parents watch for edible marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department reminded parents to make sure marijuana candy hasn’t made its way into kids trick or treat bags.

The Springfield Police Department posted a reminder to parents on Facebook that said edible marijuana or marijuana candy can be difficult to distinguish from regular candy from the grocery store. Police said adults should check for homemade packages or candy in plastic bags, and that the candy can smell like marijuana.

Rebecca Hall told 22News parents should be checking to make sure none of their kids candy has been tampered with, “Anything that’s unwrapped you should probably avoid eating, and anything that looks like it’s been opened or tampered with”

The Springfield police department said edible marijuana often imitates regular versions of hard candy, gummy candy, and chocolate.