Roadwork, closures in Wilbraham, Whately

(WWLP) – Police in Wilbraham and Whately are warning drivers about possible traffic delays due to roadwork projects in town.

Wilbraham police posted on their official Facebook page that Boston Road from the Springfield line to Stony Hill Road is scheduled to be reclaimed and paved beginning Tuesday and lasting until Friday. The work there will be done from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day. During that time, police are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect traffic delays. Businesses will remain open on Boston Road.

In Whately, police posted on their official Facebook page that the Exit 24 off-ramp from I-91 South to Routes 5 and 10 will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. During that time, the off-ramp will be paved. To get around the closure, Whately police suggest using Exit 25 in Deerfield or Exit 23 in Whately to access Routes 5 and 10.