Recent storm won’t stop local trick-or-treaters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Power has been restored to homes across western Massachusetts just in time for Halloween.

However, not everyone is celebrating Halloween Tuesday night. Lowell is among several eastern Massachusetts towns that canceled candy collections due to damage from Sunday’s storm.

The cleanup continued for many western Massachusetts communities in preparation for the kids who’ll be out trick-or-treating Tuesday evening. Trick-or-treaters are advised to watch out for loose branches and twigs that may still be on the ground in some yards.

Monson resident David McWhinnie remembers six years ago, when Halloween had to be canceled because of a major snowstorm.

“For my little cousins and stuff it stunk for them,” he said. “You can’t dress up, you can’t get free candy.”

The October snowstorm of 2011 dropped a foot of heavy, wet snow and brought life to standstill for some towns.