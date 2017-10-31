Power outages cost East Longmeadow restaurants a day of revenue

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow Schools, businesses and town hall reopened Tuesday but there are still a number of people still without power in western Massachusetts.

More than 70% of the people effected by Sunday’s storm have had their power restored but hundreds here in Western Massachusetts were still in the dark Tuesday night.

Miguel Martir of Hampden told 22News, “We got it back 3:30 this morning, so little over 24 hours. It woke me up. I was like thank god, cause we can’t flush toilets or anything cause we have well and pump and all of that, so I was glad everything came back”.

By Tuesday night, more than 300 homes in Hampden and Wilbraham were still without power. In East Longmeadow, schools and businesses reopened Tuesday after power was restored to most of the town.

Monday’s outages cost East Longmeadow restaurants a day of revenue, but a food vendor for the Center Square Grill had a temperature controlled truck standing by within an hour of discovering the outage.

William Collins, co-owner of Center Square Grill, told 22News, “Just in food alone we have about $20,000 dollars in inventory at any given time, so losing all of the perishables would be a huge number for us. Performance food group, they got a truck out to us so I could keep all of my product fresh.”

Having that truck handy saved Center Square Grille from having to throw out a lot of food.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Association, more than 71,000 customers were still without power by 8:30 Tuesday night. All but a few hundred in the Merrimack valley in Northeastern Massachusetts.

Fully restoring power could take up to 3 days in some parts of the state.