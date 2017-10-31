Power back on for many in western Mass, but not all

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Most western Massachusetts residents who lost power during Sunday night’s storm have their electricity back, but not everyone.

More than 1,000 National Grid customers in eastern Hampden County still do not have electricity as of 5:00 Tuesday morning, as crews continue to work to restore power to all residents.

The Hampden Wilbraham Regional School District has cancelled classes for students for the second day in a row. East Longmeadow schools, however, will be open again Tuesday.

Residents are urged to keep safety in mind as there are still wires down in some areas. Think twice before driving through any storm debris, such as branches.

Those still affected by the outage are reminded to keep bottled drinking water handy, as power problems can sometimes interrupt public water supply systems, or can turn off your well. It is also a good idea to keep flashlights around.