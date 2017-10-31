Police reminding you to be safe this Halloween

(WWLP) – Police from all over western Massachusetts are sending out the same message Halloween morning — be safe tonight!

Before you head out with your children Tuesday night, Southampton police are reminding you to take it slow on your drive home from work, as trick-or-treaters could be out as the sun sets around 5:45 p.m.

“DRIVERS-Please keep speeds down and pay extra attention this evening,” Southampton police wrote in a Facebook post.

Southampton police also asks you to remind your children to walk on the sidewalks and look both ways before crossing the street, as they would on any other day.

When you get home from trick-or-treating with the little ones, Springfield police are reminding you to check over the candy.

“Parents should be aware of children accidentally receiving edible marijuana this Halloween,” Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh posted as a message from the department. “Edible marijuana or marijuana candy is often difficult to distinguish from brand name candy.”

For the older crowd out celebrating Halloween, the Massachusetts Highway Safety Division has a message for you: Get a safe ride home!

Drunk driver kill more than 3x as many people on Halloween as they do on New Year's Eve. Get a safe ride tonight. #DriveSober pic.twitter.com/2Nk1RTmfU3 — MAHighwaySafety (@MAHighwaySafety) October 31, 2017