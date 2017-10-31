Pizza shops expecting a busy night on Halloween

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween is typically one of the busiest days of the year for pizza shops; many people order pizzas for parties or before trick-or-treating.

Antonio’s Pizza in Amherst are expecting to fill a lot of orders throughout the night.

Store manager Rob Walters told 22News, “We are expecting a pretty good turnout tonight among the college students, the trick-or-treaters. We have some candy ready for them, so hopefully everybody will be happy and we will get everyone out as soon as we can.”

Walters told 22News they sold a lot of pies to college students over the weekend. He said the line was out the door on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Walters said most of their business is by pick up and walk ins.