One hurt in accident in Agawam, street blocked

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Early trick or treating was marred by an accident in Agawam this Halloween night.

Agawam firefighter Michael Haslam told 22News that the fire department transported one victim Tuesday afternoon to the hospital.

Haslam could not provide very much detail except to say that some sort of collision had occurred at the intersection of Maple and Orchard Streets at about 3:30 p.m. He said Emergency Services had rushed one victim to the hospital.

22News is on site, and can confirm that police have blocked off several hundred feet of Maple Street, and are diverting traffic at Oak Hill Ave.

The firefighter had no other information on the victim or details of the accident.

22News is covering this story and will post new information here and have a Live Report on 22News starting at 5:00 p.m.