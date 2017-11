MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – Divers at the Mystic Aquarium were in the Halloween spirit on Tuesday. One of them took to one of the tanks to carve a pumpkin underwater.

The diver was even dressed up in a Halloween costume of his own–looks like he has some sort of Jim Carrey-style skeleton mask on. Many of the fish even gathered around him. It looked like they were watching the diver carve the pumpkin, but obviously were just trying to get a piece of it.