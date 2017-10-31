Man with same name as ex-Trump aide sets Twitter straight

In this photo from President Donald Trump's Twitter account, George Papadopoulos, third from left, sits at a table with then-candidate Trump and others at what is labeled at a national security meeting in Washington that was posted on March 31, 2016. Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign aide belittled by the White House as a low-level volunteer was thrust on Oct. 30, 2017, to the center of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, providing evidence in the first criminal case that connects Trump’s team and intermediaries for Russia seeking to interfere in the campaign. (Donald Trump's Twitter account via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Michigan financial adviser who shares the same name as a former member of President Donald Trump’s campaign team caught up in an investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 elections has been trying to sort out a case of mistaken identity.

George Papadopoulos identifies himself on Twitter as a certified public accountant who offers financial advice. On Monday, it was revealed that a former foreign policy adviser to Trump also named George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents.

Since then, the accountant has been busy on Twitter adamantly stating that he is not the same person and has no association with Trump.

He has also brought a sense of humor to the situation, tweeting Tuesday : “Buy low sell high = Never lie to FBI”

