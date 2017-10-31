Lawmakers consider proposals to change gaming and racing laws in state

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers held a public hearing on more than 15 bills dealing with gaming and racing. One proposal would further regulate horse races and simulcast dog races in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts voters banned dog racing or racing meeting in Massachusetts where betting or wagering occurs on the 2008 ballot.

However, dog racing is still broadcast in Massachusetts, concerning some lawmakers that residents may be still be betting on these races.

State Senator Patricia Jehlen is calling for lawmakers to amend a horse racing bill to prohibit simulcasting grey hound races, like ones in Florida, from airing in Massachusetts.

“Dogs are drugged with cocaine to fix races. Dogs regularly suffer broken legs, cracked skulls, or are paralyzed while racing. We don’t need to prop up this industry,” said Senator Jehlen.

The committee is currently reviewing public testimony on the bill before making recommendations to the state.