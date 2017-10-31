Judge to consider dismissing cases affected by lab misconduct

BOSTON (AP) — A justice of the highest court in Massachusetts is holding the first hearing in a lawsuit seeking the dismissal of potentially thousands of cases affected by misconduct involving a drug lab chemist.

Sonja Farak was convicted in 2014 of stealing drugs and tampering with evidence at the Amherst lab where she worked.

The case to be heard Tuesday at the Supreme Judicial Court was brought by the Committee for Public Counsel Services and the ACLU of Massachusetts.

It also alleges misconduct by the state attorney general’s office and district attorneys in the state.

A trial judge found that state prosecutors intentionally deceived the court and defense lawyers by falsely downplaying the scope of the scandal.

