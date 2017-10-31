Hundreds of pumpkins on display in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – One Southwick home attracted quite a few visitors tonight but it wasn’t for the Halloween candy.

For the last 35 years Clayton Cigal and his family have put together quite the display of carved pumpkins.

This year’s display featured more than 220 pumpkins including one that weighed 900 lbs.

Clayton’s daughter, Marie Daniels told 22news it started with just a few of the grandchildren carving pumpkins but it has since grown, “We the family get the pumpkins and everything the week before and then the next weekend is when we do all the carving and we get everything set up. The rain hurt us a little bit this year but we did it.’

The family supplies the pumpkins and all they ask for in return is a donation to Our Community Food Pantry of Southwick.