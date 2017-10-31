Who says some treats can’t be for the adults? Michelle MacDonald, bartender from the Toasted Owl, came to show us how to whip up some Halloween cocktails.

The Bloody Orange Mule

1.5 oz rum

8 oz blood orange ginger beer

1 oz orange juice

1/2 oz pomegranate juice

Squeeze fresh lemon juice

The Pirate’s Dragon

2 parts pineapple wine cooler

1 part rum

6 oz seltzer

2 oz orange mango juice

1/2 ounce liquor

Green Monster

Green apple pear vodka

Strawberry liquor

garnish, gummy worms, chocolate inside glass