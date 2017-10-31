Who says some treats can’t be for the adults? Michelle MacDonald, bartender from the Toasted Owl, came to show us how to whip up some Halloween cocktails.
The Bloody Orange Mule
- 1.5 oz rum
- 8 oz blood orange ginger beer
- 1 oz orange juice
- 1/2 oz pomegranate juice
- Squeeze fresh lemon juice
The Pirate’s Dragon
- 2 parts pineapple wine cooler
- 1 part rum
- 6 oz seltzer
- 2 oz orange mango juice
- 1/2 ounce liquor
Green Monster
- Green apple pear vodka
- Strawberry liquor
- garnish, gummy worms, chocolate inside glass