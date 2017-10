CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The one thing all drunk driving accidents have in common is they’re avoidable.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said there were almost 6,000 drunk driving deaths last Halloween; the most since 1990.

44 percent of all deadly car accidents on Halloween involve a drunk driver. 23 percent of pedestrians who die from being hit by a car are due to drunk driving.

If you go to a Halloween party where alcohol is present, designate a friend as the sober driver.