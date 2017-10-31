Dr. Phil – “Three sisters finally confront their stepfather: who is telling the truth?”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Sisters Jessica and Amber say their nightmare began 27 years ago when their mother, Meloni, married Steve.

They claim their ex-stepfather sexually abused them when they were young girls until Child Protective Services got involved.

Ten years ago, Steve was convicted of sexual abuse and had to register as a sex offender. But, Steve maintains his innocence and says Jessica and Amber were brainwashed by their mother into lying.

They confront each other for the first time in 10 years, and Steve takes a polygraph test.

