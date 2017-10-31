Debris floating down CT River due to Sunday’s storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The aftermath of Sunday’s storm involves much more than restoring electricity.

22News shot footage of the Connecticut River in Springfield Tuesday afternoon.

Sunday’s storm blew a lot of debris into the water upstream, and it’s all floating down river. You can see all the branches floating in the current of the abnormally high water levels because of Sunday and Monday’s heavy rain.

Obstacles like this generally pose a danger to swimmers and water craft, but that’s not a problem this time of year.